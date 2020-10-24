Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Klepierre stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Klepierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

