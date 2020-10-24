Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Klepierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
Klepierre stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Klepierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
