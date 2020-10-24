Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.39 billion and the lowest is $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $25.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.54 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

KHC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,361. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -209.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,262,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

