Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. Legrand has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

