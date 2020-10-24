Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

