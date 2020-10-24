Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $73.50 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Logitech International by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.