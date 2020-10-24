Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.42.

LITE stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

