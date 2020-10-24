Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 25,040,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,462,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Macy's in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Macy's by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy's by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

