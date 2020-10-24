Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Decreased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $3,672,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 81.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 677,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

