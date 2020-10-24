Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $97.51 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

