ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.39 and last traded at $75.28. 1,268,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 639,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 136.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

