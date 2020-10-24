Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 6.6%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 29,816,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 31,656,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $437,000. AXA raised its position in Marathon Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 362,763 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,469 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

