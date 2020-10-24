Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.60. 1,473,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

