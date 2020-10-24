Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 89 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

MMM stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $169.80. 2,137,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

