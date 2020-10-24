Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

