Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 324 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 2,386,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

