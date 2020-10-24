Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

