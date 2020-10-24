Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $374.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,952. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.