Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $18.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.