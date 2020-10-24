Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $462,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

