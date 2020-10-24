Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

