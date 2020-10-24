Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. 914,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

