Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 64.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 64.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.16. 2,104,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,456. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

