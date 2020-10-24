Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 352 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.