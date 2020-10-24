Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 455 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 4,504,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786,281. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

