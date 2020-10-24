Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 6% Higher

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $100.82. Approximately 3,022,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,415,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

