Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,535 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

