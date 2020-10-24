Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 5.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,774,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,294,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

