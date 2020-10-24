Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 5.8%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,774,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,294,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit