Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.