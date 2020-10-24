Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 125,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

