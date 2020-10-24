Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 125,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,464. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

