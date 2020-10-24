McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

