McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 25.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

