Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $448.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

