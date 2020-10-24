MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Up 5.7%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 9,980,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,934,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.