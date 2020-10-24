Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 2,477 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,029.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,604,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,258,844.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.28.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.