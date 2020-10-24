Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.87 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

