Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.