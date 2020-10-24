M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

