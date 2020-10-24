Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

MUR opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 78,817 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

