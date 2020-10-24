MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.