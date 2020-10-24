Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $138,642.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,850 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.