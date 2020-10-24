NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFHD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $10,644,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.