NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 599,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

