NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in NIKE by 556.3% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

