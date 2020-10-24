Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 810,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

