Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

