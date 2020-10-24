NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $5,400.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,205.99 on Wednesday. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,568.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $56.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 223.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

