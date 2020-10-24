Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading Up 8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 4,232,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,214,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
