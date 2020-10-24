Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading Up 8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 4,232,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,214,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $207,789 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.