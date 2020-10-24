Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omeros by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

