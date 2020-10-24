Oppenheimer Upgrades Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $249.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

